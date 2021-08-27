Cancel
Is Cordae Working On New Music With His Idol Nas?

By Kyesha Jennings
hotnewhiphop.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaleigh-born rapper Cordae has been quite busy lately. He recently announced his up-and-coming-label Hi Level by debuting a trailer that speaks to the label's mission. In the caption for the new trailer, Cordae indicated that "Applications are open," and invited users to tag a creative they know in the comments. It is clear he is also gearing up for the release of a new project. As we recently reported, Cordae has wiped his Instagram, prompting fans to theorize that his upcoming album, From a Birds Eye View, is releasing soon.

