Coach Joe Judge said the Giants won't make any decision on Barkley (knee) and his status for the season opener until next week, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. The Giants will take it down to the wire, though recent signs have all been positive, with Barkley participating in full-team drills at the end of last week before going through pregame warmups ahead of Sunday's exhibition loss to the Patriots. The next big step is to shed his non-contract jersey, something Judge has mentioned as a 'must' before Barkley can be cleared to play in a game. For what it's worth, the Giants' initial 53-man roster includes just three tailbacks, with Barkley followed by free-agent addition Devontae Booker and rookie sixth-round pick Gary Brightwell, though fullback Elijhaa Penny also has some experience as a ballcarrier.