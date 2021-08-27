Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Instagrammable picnics; local ICU worker turns entrepreneur with picture perfect pop-ups

By Jamison Uhler
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCrfd_0bfCF23b00

Her photos.. are an Instagrammer's dream. But when the pandemic started, Amanda Biondo's reality of working in the ICU of a Bay Area hospital was anything but that.

It sparked an idea though far from the ventilators and PPE she was confined to. "I used to have a food blog in the area and so I've always been excited about Instagrammable moments I guess," says Biondo.

In a world of social distancing, the light bulb went off with and mixed with Biondo's love for food and she came up with the idea of fancy pop-up picnics for anyone who wants to enjoy the outdoors and good food. "The idea was to eat good food and drink good drinks and walk away and have no clean-up. I mean I don't know what's not appealing about that," says Biondo.

Even more appealing are the pictures she takes of the finished product that may tell more than a thousand words. Biondo just wanted to provide a respite for a few folks in quarantine.

But soon in the middle of a pandemic, the calls came. One after the other. "I was just telling myself if I get two picnics a month that covers my storage unit costs and my website costs and then I have of this fun stuff I can use with my friends," recalls Amanda. "Now we're up to 8 to15 [picnics] a week and we're wildly busy," she laughs.

She named her company InstaPicnic & Co. The name is a nod to Instagram and its ability to draw its users in with tantalizing photos.

Instapicnic & Co is now branching out to more than picnics for its customers.

They now do everything imaginable from micro-weddings, birthdays, backyard movie nights and marriage proposals. From the ICU to entrepreneur, Biondo is just trying to find a way to help all of her clients rebound out of some of our tougher days. "I would definitely encourage people considering any entrepreneurship to go for it because it has been a serious blessing," says Biondo.

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

639K+
Followers
96K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Picnics#Food And Drink#Icu#Ppe#Instapicnic Co#Instapicnic Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
BusinessCNN

GM shutting down production at most of its plants in North America

New York (CNN Business) — General Motors will shut production at most of its North American plants for a week or two starting next week as the worsening chip shortage takes another bite out of its plans. GM and other automakers had hoped the chip shortage would be mostly behind...
LifestylePosted by
FanSided

These candles will turn your home into the perfect foodie paradise

Foodie fans looking to add a little decorating magic to their homes this fall, may want to turn to these candles for the perfect foodie paradise. With beautiful jars to house these candles, as well as the perfect scents for those of us who love the sweet and savory flavors of the season, this might just be the perfect choice for transforming your home this Fall.
Pacific Grove, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

A pandemic-era local success story emerges with a pop-up birria concept.

We’ve all heard the stories of pandemic-related restaurant industry carnage: eateries forced to close their doors and the countless employees who lost their jobs and livelihoods in the process. However, through the unmarked doors at Aquino’s Birrieria in Pacific Grove, there is a local success story to be found. Ever...
Loveland, OHlovelandmagazine.com

Local Business Creates a Luxury Picnic Experience Like no Other!

Loveland, Ohio – What better way to celebrate an event or milestone than gathering around one another outdoors for a customized elevated picnic experience! This is exactly what new local business Epic Picnics is all about!. Loveland resident and Owner of Epic Picnics, Amanda Ericson, started the business in 2020...
RestaurantsABC Action News

OddFellows Ice Cream Co. Grand Opening and Local Pop-ups in Tampa Bay

OddFellows Ice Cream Co., the beloved ice cream company known for their out-of-the-box and quirky ice cream flavors, is thrilled to announce the opening of a new location in one of Tampa Bay’s most desirable retail and residential areas, Hyde Park Village. The Florida Scoop Shop marks the company’s first location in the South, further expanding OddFellows’ footprint across the United States.
FitnessTime Out Global

Nine Perfect Strangers Wellness Pop-up

Have your aura read, improve your posture and dive into astrology at this wellness pop-up inspired by Nine Perfect Strangers. A taste of the new Hulu miniseries’ Tranquillum resort setting is headed to the Westfield Century City from September 10 through 12, from noon to 7pm each day. Just look for the green-walled lounge in the atrium.
Relationshipswvua23.com

Couple helping other couples, groups have perfect picnic dates

A local couple is taking the couple’s picnic to the next level by ensuring the date goes off without a hitch and includes everything needed for an upscale time. Ashley Jackson and Brennan White opened Picnic Vibes Tuscaloosa in early April after finding the inspiration to start the business together through social media.
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

K & J Luxury Beach Picnics Deliver Fall Themed Pop-Up Picnics In Michigan

September just started and already I'm seeing Fall decorations being put up and I gotta' say I'm really excited for it. In the effort of trying to find things to do this Autumn I came across a post from a company that operates out of Southwest Michigan near St. Joseph. Sincerely, K & J Luxury Beach Picnics & Events recently announced that their pop up picnics they provide have expanded into a Fall vineyard experience after teaming up with two other companies:
Ferndale, MIecurrent.com

Behind the Pop-Up: Creating the Perfect Pop-Up Restaurant

There are always going to be problems. A statement that applies to many situations, but especially for Guadalupe’s owner Gabriel Recendiz when he realized his stove was malfunctioning right before a pop-up in Ferndale. “You’re never going to perfect anything,” Recendiz said. Thinking fast, he called another person from the...
Lifestylesouthfloridareporter.com

5 Easy and Useful Tips for Having the Perfect Picnic

We’re all aware of how awesome summer can be, right? But, there’s one thing that’s fantastic about it – picnics!. Picnics are a great reason to enjoy the outdoors and have your favorite snack with people you like. Or you can enjoy some alone time with your favorite book and a cup of tea as well.
Interior Designrealtor.com

How to Turn an Almost-Perfect Place Into Your Perfect Place

There’s a saying that “close only counts in horseshoes,” but we argue that “close” can also work during the house hunt. Especially in a fast-moving market, checking nearly all of the boxes on your home-shopping wishlist can be a major success. After all, just about every house comes with some quirks. From funky layouts to questionable design choices from past homeowners, one of the joys of homeownership is having the chance to turn those quirks into charms.
Santa Monica, CAantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Foxera's Picture Perfect

Foxera recently released a new single called "Picture Perfect," which is their first track to feature new vocalist Michael Swank and to celebrate we asked the frontman to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. I had no idea what to expect when we walked into Pete Adams’...
ComputersWestport News

This Might be the Perfect Course for Mac-Loving Entrepreneurs and Business Owners

One of the biggest challenges that entrepreneurs face these days is transitioning to a digital-first world. Everybody's going digital because more business is done online. Whether that means transitioning to a fully-remote workforce or just building a customer-facing website, things are probably changing for your business. Going digital should be...
Small Businesshuntingdondailynews.com

Young Entrepreneurs: Local contractors bring visions to life

Even before joining forces to create D-Squared Contracting, Tyrone Area High School alumni Robert Dean and Jacob Dorminy, each had their own entrepreneurial aspirations. “It’s always been a dream of mine to have my own business and make an impact within the construction industry,” Dean said. Dorminy took carpentry with...
Denver, COPosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

Dream Job Alert: Drink Beer In Denver, Get Paid $2000

Feel stuck in your job? Want something different, fun, and filled with days of drinking beer? Ok, I have something for you. According to Move.org's dream job listing, not only are they going to pay you a nice chunk of change to drink beer in Denver, but they're also throwing in $1000 in travel expenses to do so.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Beer-Themed Fashion Pop-Ups

London-based skateboard and clothing company Palace has once again joined forces with Belgium beer brand Stella Artois to launch all-new 'Palace Arois' pubs in London and New York. The collaboration sees the brands working together to transform two famous pubs -- London's 'Blue Post' and New York's 'Vig Bar' --...

Comments / 0

Community Policy