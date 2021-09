Remember how when we were children, money used to fly at the speed of light? We used to hold our pocket money in one hand while the other would spend it all relentlessly. Whether living off the bills given by parents or using the notes earned from a part-time job, learning how to manage your wallet is crucial. Otherwise, you will be left with zero savings for college expenditures. Or even worse, without practicing how to save, you’ll grow up without having a grip on this essential skill.