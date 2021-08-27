Cancer: My Journey in Time #57What having faith really means

“Wanda when I’m gone I want you to write two more articles,” is what Rev. Enoch Fuzz said last week. With a swollen face, difficulty breathing, along with other ailments that are not so good and a doctor’s appointment ahead on the next day, where no additional people could accompany a patient because of Covid restrictions, Fuzz seemed to feel a little unusually disheartened. As he continues to battle stage four lung cancer, the Rev. Enoch Fuzz, pastor of the Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, stated that he was gonna die and asked that I would write about him for the following two weeks. While I said, “We’re all gonna die someday,” he laughed.