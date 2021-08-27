Cancel
Heels E03: Meet CM Punk's Ricky Rabies & Somerville's Vicky Rabies

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, we presented a preview for the third episode of STARZ's Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels that found the Spade brothers at personal and professional crossroads. Ace (Ludwig) is about to have his first match back since his in-ring meltdown and the crowd turning on him. For Jack (Amell), it's about staying a step ahead of the competition and keeping the DWL afloat, which means it's time for CM Punk's Ricky Rabies and Bonnie Somerville's Vicky Rabies (Ricky's valet) to make their debuts to. But this time around, the focus is on Punk and Somerville as they offer a little perspective on the "Rabies" and how they have a lot more going on beyond the fur and the blood.

