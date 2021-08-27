Dragon Ball Super CG Releases Pride Of The Saiyans Questionnaire
Dragon Ball Super Card Game has taken to their official Facebook place to communicate with their fans. They have released a new questionnaire that addresses both players of the card game as well as collectors. The questionnaire focuses on the two new decks released in conjunction with the latest set, Cross Spirits. The decks, Pride of the Saiyans and the Darkness Reborn reboot deck, focus on the newly introduced BOOST mechanic. Bandai's questions of these decks are interesting, as it shows that the company is eager for fan feedback as they construct future sets.bleedingcool.com
