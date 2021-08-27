Local venue brings beauty and history to Raleigh County

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Driving down the windy roads of Cool Ridge, you will see a set of barns among the trees. Most stop for the beauty, and stay for the history. “The structures here are where the real interesting history comes in. The building we’re standing in now, the chapel, this came from Wyoming County. Rock view, Wyoming County. There’s a man named Bouie Church who had a saw mill, the barn, the reception barn is the original sawmill,” said Chip Faulk, Coordinator at Glade Creek Farm.