Cool Ridge, WV

Local venue brings beauty and history to Raleigh County

By Kaitlyn Rivas
WVNT-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Driving down the windy roads of Cool Ridge, you will see a set of barns among the trees. Most stop for the beauty, and stay for the history. “The structures here are where the real interesting history comes in. The building we’re standing in now, the chapel, this came from Wyoming County. Rock view, Wyoming County. There’s a man named Bouie Church who had a saw mill, the barn, the reception barn is the original sawmill,” said Chip Faulk, Coordinator at Glade Creek Farm.

City
Raleigh, WV
State
Ohio State
County
Raleigh County, WV
City
Rock View, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Cool Ridge, WV
State
Wyoming State
Raleigh County, WV
Government
