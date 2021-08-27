Report: Lakers failed to offer Jared Dudley coaching position

It is becoming increasingly apparent that Jared Dudley got somewhat of a raw deal from the Los Angeles Lakers. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein wrote in his newsletter on Friday that the Lakers failed to offer Dudley a coaching role once they made clear that they were not saving a roster spot for him. Stein does add though that a coaching position likely would not have been enough to keep Dudley in Los Angeles. That is because the Dallas Mavericks, where Dudley ended up leaving for, promised to make him a top assistant on head coach Jason Kidd’s staff.