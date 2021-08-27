Cancel
NBA

Report: Lakers failed to offer Jared Dudley coaching position

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
 9 days ago
It is becoming increasingly apparent that Jared Dudley got somewhat of a raw deal from the Los Angeles Lakers. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein wrote in his newsletter on Friday that the Lakers failed to offer Dudley a coaching role once they made clear that they were not saving a roster spot for him. Stein does add though that a coaching position likely would not have been enough to keep Dudley in Los Angeles. That is because the Dallas Mavericks, where Dudley ended up leaving for, promised to make him a top assistant on head coach Jason Kidd’s staff.

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day.

