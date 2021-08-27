Cancel
MLB

NY Mets hoping to capitalize on 15-game stretch against the 'NL Least'

Asbury Park Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — If the Mets wish to erase the notion that the disastrous stretch against the Dodgers and Giants has sunk their season, they need to do the opposite against the Nationals and Marlins. Yes, they went 2-11 against the best two teams in baseball. Is there anything preventing...

www.app.com

MLBPocono Record

NY Mets, Aaron Loup can't hold off Giants as team continues to fade in NL East race

NEW YORK — In one at-bat, the Mets provided a glimpse of their entire season. With the Mets down a run, Pete Alonso, their hottest hitter, stepped to the plate to face Giants closer Jake McGee. Bases loaded. Two outs. Citi Field crowd on its feet. The Giants had already made two mistakes in the field that allowed the Mets to have a chance here.
MLBnysportsday.com

Mets Tough Stretch: Not In That Elite Bunch Of Teams

Manager Luis Rojas was aware of what was ahead on the schedule after the Mets took care of business two weeks ago with a doubleheader sweep over the Nationals. Waiting was the consecutive gauntlet of 13-games with the Dodgers and Giants. The Mets as a team were optimistic they could...
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
Edgewater, NJAsbury Park Press

'I was scared': John Sterling on how he was rescued from flooding in NJ after Yankees game

River Road in Edgewater lived up to its name, and John Sterling’s Cadillac became stuck in the flash flood produced by Ida’s churning remnants. About a quarter mile from home, and no way to get there - with water cresting nearly above his tires - the long-time radio voice of the New York Yankees was eventually rescued by fellow broadcaster Rickie Ricardo on Wednesday night.
MLBDaily Mining Gazette

Cabrera hits career homer No. 502, Tigers beat Athletics 8-6

DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run homer, No. 502 of his career, and drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning as the Detroit Tigers snapped a four-game skid with an 8-6 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night. Akil Baddoo and Harold Castro...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Why Robbie Grossman is already close to joining an elite club of Detroit Tigers

As Robbie Grossman’s home run cleared the left field fence on Tuesday night, it was a milestone of sorts for the Detroit Tigers: Grossman is the first Tiger to hit 20 homers in a season since Nicholas Castellanos had 23 in 2018. (Perhaps even more impressive: Grossman’s 20th came in his 128th game of the year, four games faster than Castellanos’ 20th in his final full season in Detroit. He then added a 21st homer Friday night in Cincinnati against Castellanos' current team.)
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers demote Zack Short following win over Reds

Following Friday’s win over the Cincinnati Reds, the Detroit Tigers announced they have optioned INF Zach Short to Triple A Toledo. With the Tigers being short on arms right now, expect them to call up a pitcher prior to Saturday’s game. The Tigers have announced the following roster move: *Optioned...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: Is Trevor Story a fit for the Detroit Tigers as a free agent?

The Detroit Tigers are one of a few teams that are rebuilding in the American League Central division. In fact, the Cleveland Indians are in second place in the division and, before their four-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals, they were below .500 themselves. Detroit and Kansas City are on their way up while Cleveland and Minnesota are on their way down.
MLBMLive.com

Tigers option Zack Short, select rookie reliever from Toledo

Drew Carlton is being rewarded for his consistent performance in the minor leagues with his first call to the big-league club. The Tigers selected the contract of the right-handed reliever from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday. He takes the spot of infielder Zack Short, who was optioned after Friday’s game. Carlton,...
MLBblackchronicle.com

The Mets’ brutal stretch against the Dodgers and Giants is finally over, and it didn’t go well

Back on Aug. 12, the Mets were fresh off sweeping a three-game series from the Nationals — a sweep that included a Pete Alonso walk-off homer in the finale. They were a mere half-game out of first place in the NL East, and they continued to eke out timely wins despite an inordinate number of injuries. Looming, though, was an unlikely stretch of schedule that would see them play 13 straight games against the Giants and Dodgers — i.e., the two best teams in the National League.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Stretch against best of the West mercifully ends with three at home against Giants

The Mets (61-63) are back home to finally (!) finish off this 13-game stretch against the two best teams in the National League with three against the Giants (80-44). The Mets dropped two of three to San Francisco last week at Oracle Park, and, overall, they have two wins against eight losses during this brutal schedule. As a result, they have fallen six-and-a-half games back of the Braves in the National League East race.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Crucial Part of Mets’ Lineup Has Disappeared During Important Stretch

The New York Mets did something monumental on Sunday. It’s something hadn’t yet accomplished all season. That’s right, they finally beat the Dodgers. In the first six games of their season series, the Mets lost five different times by a single run. The other loss? It was that horrendous 14-4 showing on Sunday Night Baseball. But on Sunday in L.A.? New York ended a mostly negative road trip on a positive note with a 7-2 victory. So what was the secret sauce for this particular game? The one constant throughout this road trip was first baseman Pete Alonso, who registered a hit and a run scored in all seven games, along with eight total RBI. But as we saw for ourselves, having just one player do all the producing on offense doesn’t lead to a bunch of success.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Mets return home to face NL-best Giants

The New York Mets are almost sure to get Francisco Lindor back during a homestand that begins Tuesday night. Only time will tell if Lindor returns in time to save a Mets season that’s spiraled downward during his time on the injured list. With or without Lindor, the Mets will...
MLBYardbarker

Mets Get Swept By Giants To Cap Off Brutal 13-Game Stretch

NEW YORK-- The Mets finished up their brutal 13-game stretch against the Giants and Dodgers by getting swept by San Francisco in a 3-2 loss on Thursday evening. And they ended this tough two week period with a 2-11 record against arguably two of the best teams in the league.

