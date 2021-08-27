NY Mets hoping to capitalize on 15-game stretch against the 'NL Least'

The New York Mets did something monumental on Sunday. It’s something hadn’t yet accomplished all season. That’s right, they finally beat the Dodgers. In the first six games of their season series, the Mets lost five different times by a single run. The other loss? It was that horrendous 14-4 showing on Sunday Night Baseball. But on Sunday in L.A.? New York ended a mostly negative road trip on a positive note with a 7-2 victory. So what was the secret sauce for this particular game? The one constant throughout this road trip was first baseman Pete Alonso, who registered a hit and a run scored in all seven games, along with eight total RBI. But as we saw for ourselves, having just one player do all the producing on offense doesn’t lead to a bunch of success.