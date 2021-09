EUGENE — Football roster management is more art than science and that old adage has never been more true. The last year has seen eligibility clocks paused for all college athletes, creating super seniors who don’t count against their team’s scholarship limit — 85 for FBS football — and the passage of the one-time transfer rule that allows all athletes regardless of sport to transfer once without having to sit out a year in residence. Those athlete-friendly decisions saw an increase in the number of players who entered the transfer portal this offseason.