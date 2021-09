The Yankees may have been pushed to the brink on Thursday, but they managed to survive in Oakland. There’s a lot to like about their side of the matchup in the second game of their series vs. the A’s, so that’s where my focus primarily lies with my DraftKings Sportsbook picks for Friday’s action. But, my attention won’t solely limited to that game. Here’s what I like on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s MLB slate of games.