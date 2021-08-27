Cancel
Byron Buxton has funny comment about his son’s favorite player

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton has had a lot of downtime lately while on the IL, and he spent it coming to grips with his son’s new favorite player. Buxton was activated by the Twins on Friday after over two months out with a broken finger. The outfielder said he spent a lot of his spare time watching baseball with his son. Like most kids, Buxton’s son has a favorite player — and it’s not his father.

Larry Brown Sports

