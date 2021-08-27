High school football scoreboard: Friday night’s games

UConn football’s home opener and first home game in nearly two years is taking place today, with the Huskies facing a Holy Cross team that is not likely to be a pushover. The last time these two teams met was the opening game of the 2017 season. The second Randy Edsall era kicked off with an optimism that quickly dissipated as the Crusaders took a 20-7 lead into the halftime break. UConn needed to make a change at QB and eventually pulled ahead in the fourth quarter to secure a 27-20 Husky victory.