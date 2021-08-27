Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

High school football scoreboard: Friday night’s games

By Jami Frankenberry, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 9 days ago

Check back throughout the night for updates, and follow us on Twitter for scores and highlights @757Teamz.com.

757 Top 15 games

No. 1 Oscar Smith 49, No. 6 Deep Creek 3 FINAL

No. 4 Green Run 56, Tallwood 7 FINAL

Salem 13, No. 8 Landstown 0 FINAL

No. 9 Ocean Lakes 27, Cox 0 FINAL

No. 10 King’s Fork 35, Smithfield 6 FINAL

Western Branch 20, No. 11 Churchland 14 FINAL

No. 13 Indian River 26, Hickory 0 FINAL

Beach District

Kellam 8, First Colonial 6 FINAL

Non-district

Bruton 32, Northampton 28 FINAL

Nansemond River 28, Bethel 13 FINAL

Norview 14, Grassfield 0 FINAL

Kecoughtan 17, Tabb 14 FINAL

Manor 46, Lakeland 43 FINAL

Nottoway 33, Jamestown 12 FINAL

Private schools

Atlantic Shores 55, Isle of Wight 21 FINAL

Greenbrier Christian at St. David’s School, 7 p.m.

North Cross 31, Nansemond-Suffolk 6 FINAL

Thursday

Menchville 32, Granby 7

Games canceled this week because of COVID-19 protocols:

No. 12 Hampton at Gloucester

Heritage vs. Denbigh at Todd Stadium

John Marshall at Norcom

Kempsville at Princess Anne

Petersburg at Booker T. Washington

Poquoson at Southampton

Comments / 0

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Marshall
Person
Booker T. Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#Indian#First Colonial#Bruton 32#Nansemond River 28#Grassfield 0#St David#Granby 7 Games#Gloucester Heritage#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Mount Pleasant, TXHerald Democrat

Sherman stuns Mount Pleasant on last-second Hail Mary

MOUNT PLEASANT — It was a game that had just about everything, including a touchdown on the final play to earn Cory Cain his first victory as a head coach. Among several comebacks, a number of momentum shifts and some dominating performances, the outcome was decided by what one team didn’t have — and what was left afterwards.
Oakland, IAkmaland.com

LISTEN -- KMA Friday Night Football Scoreboard Show Podcast

(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
Portland, MIPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Portland Upsets DeWitt In H.S. Football Upset

Well, as "Rowdy" Roddy Piper used to say: "Just when they think they got the answers, I change the questions!!!" The Portland Raiders football team is changing the questions after upsetting defending Division 3 state champion DeWitt 20-17 Thursday night at Portland High School. Hayden Getchall's 10-yard touchdown pass to...
Fresno, CAchatsports.com

Takeaways: UConn football loses to Fresno State

UConn football did not look very good in its season opener at Fresno State, losing 45-0. While a big loss was the most likely outcome for this game going in, it would have been nice for the Huskies to get on the board, or at least look a little better.
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Week 1

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school tonight. Teams are back in action for Week One across the Upstate, and Friday Night Blitz is back on the air at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to cover the highlights. Our Game of the week is Boiling Springs at...
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia starter to miss the rest of the season due to injury

Georgia’s 10-3 win over No. 3 Clemson was a great way to start the season for the 5th-ranked Bulldogs, but the game did result in a significant injury blow for Kirby Smart’s offensive line. Starting right guard Tate Ratledge sustained a foot injury less than three minutes into the first...
Blacksburg, VAtarheelblog.com

UNC Football: Virginia Tech game thread

Carolina’s football program enters tonight’s season kickoff game in Blacksburg with all of the expectations in the world riding on this season. Sam Howell is a legitimate Heisman candidate, and the defense has talent for days. Yes, big pieces that contributed to last year’s success will be suiting up on Sundays instead, but Mack Brown and his coaching staff have done a good job of reloading the roster to be a contender for the ACC title.
College Sportstheuconnblog.com

UConn Football vs. Holy Cross Gameday Preview | TV: CBS Sports, 12 p.m. ET

UConn football’s home opener and first home game in nearly two years is taking place today, with the Huskies facing a Holy Cross team that is not likely to be a pushover. The last time these two teams met was the opening game of the 2017 season. The second Randy Edsall era kicked off with an optimism that quickly dissipated as the Crusaders took a 20-7 lead into the halftime break. UConn needed to make a change at QB and eventually pulled ahead in the fourth quarter to secure a 27-20 Husky victory.
College SportsBleacher Report

Presbyterian's Ren Hefley Sets FCS Record After Throwing 10 TDs vs. St. Andrews

Former Michigan quarterback Ren Hefley made NCAA history in his Presbyterian debut Saturday, passing for 10 touchdowns in an 84-43 victory over St. Andrews. As a team, the Blue Hose passed for 12 total touchdowns with backup Tyler Huff throwing two more scores late in the game. That broke a previous record of 11 touchdown passes set by the University of Houston against Eastern Washington in 1990. Hefley's total stands as the most touchdown passes thrown in a game in FCS history.
College Sports247Sports

Live updates: ASU vs. Southern Utah

11:40 left 1Q, ASU 6 SUU 0: ASU senior cornerback Jack Jones forced a fumble on a short run by Southern Utah sophomore running back Dayne Christiansen, recovered by junior defensive tackle DJ Davidson at the ASU 24-yard line after Southern Utah was able to move down the field quickly thanks to a roughing the kicker penalty on a punt, which kept the drive alive, and a subsequent 28-yard passing completion.
Syracuse, OH247Sports

Syracuse FB Chris Elmore out for season opener

One of Syracuse football's most experienced players is not available to play in the team's season opener at Ohio on Saturday, an SU Athletics spokesperson confirmed. Senior fullback/tight end Chris Elmore traveled with the team, but is not dressed and will not take the field against the Bobcats. It's unclear...
Shenandoah, IAkmaland.com

Week 2 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard

(KMAland) -- Week two of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
Portland, MItheportlandbeacon.com

Shamrock football dominates Tekonsha

On Friday, September 3rd, the Tekonsha Indians visited Portland for a matchup with the Portland St. Patrick Shamrocks. The 1-0 Indians were significantly bigger than the Shamrocks, and had over twice as many upperclassmen as the scrappy Shamrocks, but St. Patrick left no doubt about who was the better team, winning 49-14.
College Sportstheuconnblog.com

Final Score: UConn football falls to Holy Cross at home, 38-28

After flopping in the Week 0 opener at Fresno State, UConn football flopped even harder in its home opener Saturday, losing to FCS school Holy Cross at Rentschler Field, 38-28. Holy Cross opened the game with a 77-yard touchdown drive in which quarterback Matthew Sluka effortlessly moved the Crusaders down...
Oregon State247Sports

Five keys to the game: Fresno State at No. 11 Oregon

It's the day before the day, so it means it's time to identify some keys to Oregon's season-opener on Saturday. The season is set to open at 11 AM inside Autzen Stadium against Fresno State. The Ducks went 4-3 a year ago and won the Pac-12 conference before losing to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy