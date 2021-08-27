High school football scoreboard: Friday night’s games
Check back throughout the night for updates, and follow us on Twitter for scores and highlights @757Teamz.com.
757 Top 15 games
No. 1 Oscar Smith 49, No. 6 Deep Creek 3 FINAL
No. 4 Green Run 56, Tallwood 7 FINAL
Salem 13, No. 8 Landstown 0 FINAL
No. 9 Ocean Lakes 27, Cox 0 FINAL
No. 10 King’s Fork 35, Smithfield 6 FINAL
Western Branch 20, No. 11 Churchland 14 FINAL
No. 13 Indian River 26, Hickory 0 FINAL
Beach District
Kellam 8, First Colonial 6 FINAL
Non-district
Bruton 32, Northampton 28 FINAL
Nansemond River 28, Bethel 13 FINAL
Norview 14, Grassfield 0 FINAL
Nottoway 33, Jamestown 12 FINAL
Private schools
Atlantic Shores 55, Isle of Wight 21 FINAL
Greenbrier Christian at St. David’s School, 7 p.m.
North Cross 31, Nansemond-Suffolk 6 FINAL
Thursday
Menchville 32, Granby 7
Games canceled this week because of COVID-19 protocols:
No. 12 Hampton at Gloucester
Heritage vs. Denbigh at Todd Stadium
John Marshall at Norcom
Kempsville at Princess Anne
Petersburg at Booker T. Washington
Poquoson at Southampton
