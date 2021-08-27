CHARLES TOWN CLASSIC: FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

Parx Racing has a 10-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:55p.m., and we’ve got Parx picks. On tap today the rescheduled Grade 3 Parx Dash. Race 86-5-3-7There’s plentiful front-end speed among the major players in this allowance contest, which might be good news for top pick #6 Love in Her Eyes (5-2). The Jamie Ness trainee has made good use of the optional claiming tag to date, winning at this level two previous times, including last out, while in for the tag. That’s not an option today, but the purse money spends the same. Leading Delaware Park rider Jaime Rodriguez is in for the mount… One of those speed horses is #5 Philadelphia Belle (9-2). The Kate DeMasi trainee makes her third start off the bench, and we won’t judge that well-beaten third last out too harshly: winner Oxana has won two straight by a combined 28 lengths… #3 Shesalittle Edgy (9-5) has had three pretty good races since being claimed for $20,000 and cuts back to her preferred distance today. The winner of her last came right back to win at this level at Delaware… #7 Imperial Moon (5-1) graduated like a good thing last out, winning by eight, albeit at the maiden claiming $40,000 level. She should be one of those up front early…