CHARLES TOWN CLASSIC: FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
It’s Charles Town Classic night. Here’s what we’re watching for, plus expert picks for the key races. Three trainers with major national profiles – Saffie Joseph, Brad Cox, and Bill Mott – all figure to play significant roles in Friday’s Charles Town Classic card festivities. Joseph has a starter in each of the five open stakes – the Misty Bennett Pink Ribbon, Robert Hilton Memorial, Russell Road, Grade 3 Charles Town Oaks, and Grade 2 Charles Town Classic. That number includes Queen Nekia, 7-5 in the Pink Ribbon, and Winds of Change, 5-2 in the Russell Road. Cox has starters in four of the five, and all are second or third choice. And Mott will send out the morning line favorites in both the Charles Town Oaks (Caramel Swirl) and Charles Town Classic (Art Collector).www.theracingbiz.com
