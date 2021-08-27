Cancel
TV Series

Preview: TV tips on Wednesday (25.08.2021)

By Sonia Gupta
codelist.biz
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTV tips on Wednesday (25.08.2021) You will never miss a program again. Here you will find all program highlights on Wednesday at a glance. Inga (Silke Bodenbender) and Ludwig (Peter Schneider) are farmers in the Black Forest, with dairy cows and a cheese dairy. Everything organic, everything of the highest quality. Despite the hard work, it is a full life with two children. If it weren’t for the financial situation. The debts are overwhelming and Inga decides to look for a part-time job. When the opportunity arose to start with an escort service, the couple decided together that Inga would get involved. Now you can book them discreetly, stylishly and clearly for certain hours. Less time, more money – the plan works. Until one of Inga’s customers falls in love with her.

Denzel Washington
#Drama Inga#The Black Forest#Zdf#Rtl#Kabel Eins#New York Homicide#Lincoln
