A U.S. anti-missile system at Kabul's international airport intercepted as many as five rockets fired early Monday, U.S. officials said. There were no initial reports of casualties, and the White House said President Biden was briefed on the attack and "informed that operations continue uninterrupted" at the airport. U.S. military C-17 cargo jets continued to land and take off roughly every 20 minutes Monday morning, The Associated Press reports. A Taliban official said there were no reports of Afghan casualties or injuries from the attack, either.