Crews called to wildfires near Phantom Canyon area in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Emergency crews say two fires are burning on wildland north of Florence, near Highway 50 Friday afternoon.

According to Fremont County first responders, flames could be seen from Highway 50 north of the Fremont County Airport.

Shane Roberts with the Canon City Area Fire Protection says the fire is burning outside of their district and is on Bureau of Land Management property. He said at about 4 p.m. the fire was estimated to be around three acres.

Roberts said air support is also helping with the fire response.

We're working on getting more information, check back for updates.

