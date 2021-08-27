Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fremont County, CO

Crews called to wildfires near Phantom Canyon area in Fremont County

By Andrew McMillan
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whqaM_0bfCAnEA00

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Emergency crews say two fires are burning on wildland north of Florence, near Highway 50 Friday afternoon.

According to Fremont County first responders, flames could be seen from Highway 50 north of the Fremont County Airport.

Shane Roberts with the Canon City Area Fire Protection says the fire is burning outside of their district and is on Bureau of Land Management property. He said at about 4 p.m. the fire was estimated to be around three acres.

Roberts said air support is also helping with the fire response.

We're working on getting more information, check back for updates.

The post Crews called to wildfires near Phantom Canyon area in Fremont County appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, CO
County
Fremont County, CO
Florence, CO
Government
Fremont County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Fires#Canyon#Wildland Fire#Bureau Of Land Management#Fire Protection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews working to recover body of paddle-boarder in the Rampart Reservoir

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department confirmed that they are trying to recover the body of a paddle-boarder who fell in the Rampart Reservoir Sunday afternoon and did not come back up. The call came in around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday. After an hour or so, the mission switched from a rescue The post Crews working to recover body of paddle-boarder in the Rampart Reservoir appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Sinkhole shuts down Northbound Academy between Pikes Peak and Bijou

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Northbound Academy was closed between Pikes Peak and Bijou due to a sink hole in the roadway, according to Colorado Springs Police. Colorado Springs Utilities say their crews responded to a hit fire hydrant at 155 N. Academy around midnight on Saturday, September 4th. According to CSPD, crews were on The post Sinkhole shuts down Northbound Academy between Pikes Peak and Bijou appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Labor Day celebrations return to normal in Southern Colorado

EL PASO AND PUEBLO COUNTIES (KRDO) -- On Saturday, two stable events, the Colorado Springs balloon lift off and Pueblo slopper eating contest, returned to normal after both underwent changes a year ago. Last year, the balloon lift off was relegated to a spread out event across the Springs to help with social distancing due The post Labor Day celebrations return to normal in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Parks and Wildlife searching for missing camper

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado parks and wildlife is searching for a camper who's been missing since Sunday. He was last seen in two buttes state wildlife area... About 40 miles south of Lamar. According to C.P.W. the 28-year-old man from Broomfield was last seen by his friends at midnight on Sunday. They were swimming The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife searching for missing camper appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

More homeless people moving to new areas south of Colorado Springs city limit

EL PASO COUNTY (KRDO) -- The way of life for homeless people is to think ahead and have some idea of where to go next if their illegal camps are shut down by authorities. However, residents and officials said that they've noticed a recent trend -- homeless individuals and groups migrating farther in hopes of The post More homeless people moving to new areas south of Colorado Springs city limit appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Restaurant donates hundreds meals to Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an act of kindness, Aunty Bev's Restaurant in Pueblo decided to treat officers at the Pueblo Police Department with a special surprise on Friday. Tara Books, Haily, and Dax helped donate 250 meals to the department. On Twitter, Pueblo Police wrote, "A "SUPER SIZE" THANK YOU!,' adding, "We can't thank The post Restaurant donates hundreds meals to Pueblo Police appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Sprinkler activated at FirstBank on Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs Fire crews respond

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm at 2 N. Cascade Ave. At the scene, crews found a fire sprinkler had been activated. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at 2 N Cascade Ave. Crews were dispatched to an automatic alarm sounding and found a fire sprinkler that had The post Sprinkler activated at FirstBank on Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs Fire crews respond appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Fatal crash on Highway 50 near Pueblo Memorial Hospital

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash between 33rd Lane and 34th Lane along Highway 50 shut down lanes Thursday. Colorado State Patrol says the initial call came in at 7:37 p.m. Two vehicles were involved. CSP confirmed one person did die at the scene. At 7:57 p.m., CDOT announced all eastbound lanes at mile The post Fatal crash on Highway 50 near Pueblo Memorial Hospital appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews respond to grass fire in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a reported grass fire in the area of Cedar Valley Lane and W. Woodmen Road. Engine 12 responded to the fire just after 1 p.m. CSFD confirmed no structures are threatened by the fire. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a The post Crews respond to grass fire in northern Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Four Southern Colorado Loaf ‘N Jugs hit with ATM burglaries in less than a week

AVONDALE Colo. (KRDO)-- For the fourth time in less than a week, a Southern Colorado Loaf 'N Jug has been burglarized by someone ramming their vehicle into the store. Early Thursday morning, deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office responded to the Loaf ‘N Jug at 243 U.S. Highway 50. When deputies arrived, they discovered The post Four Southern Colorado Loaf ‘N Jugs hit with ATM burglaries in less than a week appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Road rage shooting in Southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday morning, near Santa Fe Street and Prospect Street in Southeast Colorado Springs, two men were involved in a road rage incident. Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to the scene, just before 9 a.m. They discovered one man had been shot and hit by a The post Road rage shooting in Southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

COVID-related hospitalizations continue to rise in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Since July, El Paso County has seen an uptick in COVID-19 related hospitalizations. Thursday, there was an increase of six hospitalizations. Statewide, there were 833 hospitalizations. That's the highest number the state has seen since January. During a press conference Thursday, Governor Jared Polis described the pandemic in Colorado The post COVID-related hospitalizations continue to rise in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Masks required at Pueblo County libraries

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- All Pueblo City-County Library District locations began requiring patrons and staff to wear masks at all times inside library buildings, regardless of vaccination status. This went into effect Wednesday, September 1. Library officials say the measure will keep the environment safe from the spread of COVID-19 amid a concerning spike in The post Masks required at Pueblo County libraries appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Pueblo County Jail

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A little over a month after the Pueblo County Jail celebrated the end of its long-running COVID-19 outbreak, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says there's a new outbreak in the jail. Sheriff Kirk Taylor attributed the new outbreak to the rise of COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the Pueblo community. A The post New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Pueblo County Jail appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Police identify man accused of making deadly threats in Huerfano County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department has released the identity of a man accused of threatening to kill several people in Huerfano County. We reported when the threats were made on Thursday -- schools released students early and several buildings in Huerfano County were put into lockout status while police looked for the The post Police identify man accused of making deadly threats in Huerfano County appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

State offers free COVID-19 testing program for Colorado schools

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is providing all K-12 Colorado schools (public, private, charter, and tribal) with a FREE and voluntary COVID-19 screening testing program for the 2021-22 school year. The weekly rapid antigen testing will be available to all students and staff. Students will receive The post State offers free COVID-19 testing program for Colorado schools appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Morton Elementary School experiencing lunchroom staff shortage

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Morton Elementary School is operating with a reduced lunchroom staff. This has lead to students having very little time to eat their lunch this week. District 60 says the reduced staff is a result of an ongoing labor shortage in the state, and more specifically, Pueblo County. Another issue, the district The post Morton Elementary School experiencing lunchroom staff shortage appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Change in location for Pikes Peak United Way food distribution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak United Way is modifying food distributions with Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado. Food distribution will still take place on the first and third Thursday of every month and the second Saturday of every month, but the locations are changing. Thursday food distributions will be at The post Change in location for Pikes Peak United Way food distribution appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Record number of balloons to fly at annual Labor Day Lift-Off in Colorado Springs this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The color and spectacle of hot-air balloons were absent from Memorial Park last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but preparations are underway for a spectacular return during the holiday weekend. The 45th Labor Day Lift-Off balloon festival starts Saturday and continues through Monday. Labor Day Lift-Off Nearly 80 balloons The post Record number of balloons to fly at annual Labor Day Lift-Off in Colorado Springs this weekend appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department breaks ground on Fire Station 23

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department broke ground on Fire Station 23. Colorado Springs Mayor Suthers, Chief of Staff Jeff Greene, and CSFD Command Staff participated in the groundbreaking ceremony. Fire Station 23 is set to be both a fire station and a radio shop for the Colorado Springs area. The post Colorado Springs Fire Department breaks ground on Fire Station 23 appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy