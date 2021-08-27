Fairmont State holds white coat ceremonies for nursing students

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Friday afternoon, Aug. 27, Fairmont State University hosted white coat ceremonies for roughly 120 nursing students. These students have received an undergraduate degree and will be going on to two years of nursing school. Dean of FSU’s nursing school, Laura Clayton, said the ceremonies signify the transition of the student from being just a college student into a clinical perspective with nursing and into clinical practicums. Clayton said the pomp and circumstance of the ceremonies are worthwhile because it marks a significant milestone in the students’ journey to becoming healthcare professionals.