Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside County, CA

Coronavirus kills 4-year-old from western Riverside County

Redlands Daily Facts
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 4-year-old from western Riverside County has become the county’s youngest recorded death from the coronavirus, public health officials said Friday, Aug. 27. The child, whose name and hometown were not released, died the first week of August, but officials held off announcing the death until getting confirmation from the coroner’s office, Riverside University Health System – Public Health officials said in a news release.

www.redlandsdailyfacts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Riverside County, CA
Health
Riverside County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
City
August, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87. His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal...
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Posted by
The Associated Press

Brazil tells 4 EPL players for Argentina to quarantine now

Four of Argentina’s players from the English Premier League were ordered to quarantine by Brazil’s health agency ahead of the World Cup qualifier between the South American rivals later Sunday. The four players were still seen getting on the Argentina team bus ahead of the game. Brazil’s health agency had...
Posted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy