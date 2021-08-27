The future of the Hollywood-China romance

IndieWire turns 25 this year. To mark the occasion, we’re running a series of essays about the future of everything we cover. It was May 1993 when the “Super Mario Bros.” movie was first released to a nation of very confused gamers, and it’s safe to say that Hollywood and video games have experienced a somewhat tumultuous relationship ever since. Forget oil and water, we’re talking Sonic and Robotnik, Avalanche and Shinra, “Cyberpunk 2077” and anyone who paid $60 to play it. Logic suggests there’s money to be made from crossing the streams, but almost 30 years of ostensible slam-dunks have yielded little success in either direction. Without adjusting for inflation, Duncan Jones’ “Warcraft” remains the highest-grossing movie ever adapted from a video game, but even the studio recognized that the backlash failed to justify the cost of a sequel.