Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The future of the Hollywood-China romance

By Jennifer Pak
marketplace.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the movie “Kill Bill: Volume 1,” the epic fight scene in which Uma Thurman’s character faces off with a dozen masked men inside a restaurant-nightclub called the House of Blue Leaves was shot in 2002 on a soundstage at the Beijing Film Studio. Prior to “Kill Bill,” the last...

www.marketplace.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Zhang Yimou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinatown#Hollywood Movies#East China#The House Of Blue Leaves#Chinese#The Disney Pixar#American#Sci Fi#Beijing Enlight Pictures#Base Media#Dalian Wanda Group#Amc Entertainment#Perfect World Pictures#Universal#Tik Films#Lionsgate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Avatar
Country
China
Related
MoviesMiddletown Press

Why Hollywood Movies are Being Squeezed Out in China, and What Happens Next

Hollywood film franchises such as “xXx,” “Warcraft” and “Resident Evil” used to be largely sustained by their box office performance in China, which significantly exceeded their North American hauls and drove global grosses. Frequently, Hollywood titles would dominate the Chinese box office charts during most weeks. But in recent years,...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Free Guy’ Heading To No. 1 Weekend Spot In China As Hollywood Movies Return

After a two-month blackout period in China for Hollywood movies, Disney/20th Century Studios’ Free Guy is looking to lead all pics in the country at the weekend B.O. with a $18M+, possibly $20M take. That’s a promising start for one of the first big movies from Hollywood after a long-hiatus, besting the $15M opening weekend of A Quiet Place Part II, and the $7.8M first weekend of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.  The Shawn Levy-directed pic, off a very good Maoyan 9.2 score (Deadpool 2 7.6), a TPP of 9.0, and solid Douban of 7.8, has cashed in a first day of $5.4M. With Covid conditions improving in China, the number of theaters closed has shrunk from 31% to 27%. We also hear that in low-risk areas, cinemas are operating at 75% capacity. Heading into the weekend, the Ryan Reynolds movie has grossed $130.3M globally, split between $65.7M domestic (No. 1 through two weeks) and $64.6M international.
Economykcrw.com

Paradoxical past, present and future of China's "socialist market"

In this week's Scheer Intelligence podcast, host Robert Scheer discusses the paradoxical past, present and future of China's "socialist market" economic model with Nathan Gardels, author of "It Is No Longer Glorious to Get Rich in China," published this week by Noema, a magazine of the Berggruen Institute. Observers of...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Shang-Chi’ To The Moon: Marvel Asian American Superhero Movie Heading Toward $90M Record-Breaking Labor Day Weekend

Sunday AM: Who says that people don’t go to the movies over Labor Day weekend? And who says American audiences are hesitant about going to the movies? Hollywood, it’s time to re-think your game plan about the theatrical release schedule. It doesn’t look like Vax cards policing at any movie theaters prevented anyone from going to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as Disney continued to exercise a theatrical window post-Free Guy, taking their latest Marvel Cinematic Universe title to the second best-3 day of the pandemic with $71.4M, behind Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow ($80.3M) and ahead of F9‘s $70M. The 4-day...
Marketskfgo.com

Singapore bourse sees little impact from HKEX’s China futures launch

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) Chinese index futures will remain the main tool for investors to hedge their Chinese exposure despite the Hong Kong bourse announcing a rival product, a top executive said, citing SGX’s many derivative products. SGX shares have lost 6% this week after Hong Kong Exchanges...
Video Gamesimdb.com

How the Future of Entertainment Will Be Forged Between Hollywood and Video Games

IndieWire turns 25 this year. To mark the occasion, we’re running a series of essays about the future of everything we cover. It was May 1993 when the “Super Mario Bros.” movie was first released to a nation of very confused gamers, and it’s safe to say that Hollywood and video games have experienced a somewhat tumultuous relationship ever since. Forget oil and water, we’re talking Sonic and Robotnik, Avalanche and Shinra, “Cyberpunk 2077” and anyone who paid $60 to play it. Logic suggests there’s money to be made from crossing the streams, but almost 30 years of ostensible slam-dunks have yielded little success in either direction. Without adjusting for inflation, Duncan Jones’ “Warcraft” remains the highest-grossing movie ever adapted from a video game, but even the studio recognized that the backlash failed to justify the cost of a sequel.
Celebritieswgvunews.org

Hollywood to the Himalayas

We talk to the author of Hollywood to the Himalayas, A Journey of Healing and Transformation, Dr. Sadhvi Saraswati with conversation about how to forgive and transform. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
MoviesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on August 23

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, Aug. 23 has a little something for everyone. Action fans get the Jason Momoa flick Sweet Girl, which debuts at the top of the list, and John David Washington's Beckett, now at No. 5. Kids have The Loud House Movie and Vivo. For teens and YA fans, there's The Kissing Booth 3. The list also features true crime, a German thriller, a heist movie, a '90s comedy, and a really bad movie, just for kicks.
WorldBBC

Covid: What Israel tells us about the way out of the pandemic

Israel's booster vaccination programme - offering a third shot to over-40s - has begun to show signs of success. But the country's recent spike in cases has ignited debate about the future of the vaccination programme and the ongoing pandemic. It had virtually returned to normal life by this spring,...
MoviesPopculture

This Vampire Movie Recently Slayed the Netflix Top-10

A gruesome new Netflix original film did surprisingly well on the platform since premiering last month. Blood Red Sky is a gory action-horror about an outbreak of vampirism on an airplane, yet its genre did not prevent it from hitting the number 1 spot on Netflix. Still, the reviews show that not everyone loved what they saw.
Aerospace & Defensetechstartups.com

A simple math error of putting a decimal point in the wrong place costs Spain’s S-80 submarines 7-year delay and $2.61 billion in cost overruns

In March 2020, NBC Brian Williams was criticized for a simple math error while discussing Bloomberg on MSNBC. “Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. The U.S. population is 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million and still have money left over, I feel like a $1 million check would be life-changing for people. Yet he wasted it all on ads and STILL LOST,” Williams read, quoting a Twitter user’s post.
Relationship Advicedailynewsen.com

The heir of the Russian throne will marry on October 1 in St. Petersburg

The heir of the Russian throne, Gueorgui Romanov, descendant of the last Zar, Nicolás II, will marry on October 1 at the Cathedral of San Isaak in St. Petersburg. As reported today the Cathedral Office of the Cathedral, Gueorgui, the Unique Son of María Romanova, Head of the Russian Imperial House, will contract nuptials with the Italian citizen Rebecca Bettarini.

Comments / 0

Community Policy