Carlinville, IL

Robert M. "Bob" Hopper

 9 days ago

Robert M. "Bob" Hopper, 38 of Carlinville, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at in Carlinville, IL. Robert was born July 31, 1983, in Litchfield, IL, a son of David E. and Mary Bock Hopper. Bob worked as a cook at several of the area restaurants in Carlinville including the Plaza Cafe. Robert is survived by his parents David E. and Mary Hopper of Carlinville, IL, brother, David M. Hopper of St. Joe, IL, brother, Brian Hopper of Carlinville, IL, brother, Christopher Hopper of Carlinville, IL. Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter. Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

