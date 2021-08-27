Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Fact and Fiction of CinemaCon 2021, from Dying Arthouses to Consumer Confidence

By Chris Lindahl and Anne Thompson
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eb1Pm_0bfC9fA600

The good news out of CinemaCon 2021: Theaters survived. Tireless lobbying efforts by the National Association of Theater Owners and the Motion Picture Association funneled government support to furloughed and laid-off workers as well as mom-and-pop theaters. It kept the doors open for 42,000 out of the 43,000 total screens in North America.

At a CinemaCon press roundtable, NATO CEO John Fithian admitted that he feared losing half that number. “That’s a miracle,” he said, “a tremendous success story. Some cinema companies couldn’t make it through some bankruptcy filings, fewer than we thought. I’ve lobbied [for exhibitors] since September 1992, but I’ve never been as encouraged by this industry coming together to save movie theaters.”

The bad news: Day-and-date releases boosted piracy all over the world. As pristine copies hit the internet almost instantly, that impacts studios as well as theaters. That may lead to more exclusive runs, but not the old ancillary windows. They will never go back to what they were.

Hollywood is now a business that offers a dizzying array choices for each movie. As anxiety-wracked distributors and exhibitors track COVID flare-ups around the globe  — India, home of the Delta variant, swiftly bounced back, while Peru finally reopened after 18 months of shutdown — things are returning to something approaching “normal,” even if the box office has a long way to go.

“The film business has stabilized and is starting to come back again,” said Paramount distribution chief Chris Aronson, who showed exhibitors 13 minutes of “Top Gun: Maverick” as well as Tom Cruise repeatedly sailing over a cliff on a motorcycle in behind-the-scenes footage from the latest “Mission: Impossible” sequel. “But there has to be new way of thinking. The business has to reinvent itself. It’s not just a question of getting content back. We have to earn people’s willingness to come back. It starts with content, but it’s not just about content.”

The industry “should learn how to live with Covid, not run away from it,” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Regal owner Cineworld. On a CinemaCon International panel, he acknowledged that it will take time to return to the global $42 billion heights of 2019. While the convention built rah-rah excitement for movies like Paramount’s “Top Gun” sequel to Warner Bros.’ sci-fi spectacle “Dune,” the challenge for theaters is getting the message out.

According to various studies, going to cinemas is the safest destination outside the home. A group of people who sit masked, motionless, and silent as they face one direction sees far less viral transmission than congregating at restaurants, sporting events, or churches and synagogues where talking, singing, or yelling may be involved. Messaging to consumers and building confidence in movie safety is the top priority.

Exhibitors’ and distributors’ joint search for solutions forced them to improve their communication. Studio bosses, who take their cues from Wall Street, lean toward streaming. Outspoken Warners’ critics Chris Nolan, Denis Villeneuve, and Patty Jenkins — who told a panel she hopes to “forever” avoid seeing another one of her movies stream day-and-date — and many other filmmakers want to make deals that lean into theatrical. (In 2022, Warners movies in theaters will retain a 45-day window; others will go straight to HBO Max.)

For the industry to bounce back, theaters and studios have to reckon with reality rather than buy into convenient fiction. As always, much of what was on display at CinemaCon was wishful thinking.

Fiction: MGM’s theatrical love-fest and newfound status as purveyor of auteur cinema could make it an exhibition savior.
Fact: If a streaming-focused tech-giant winds up in the driver’s seat, all bets are off.

“Thank God for each and every one of you,” MGM chairman Michael De Luca told theater owners and managers at his studio’s CinemaCon presentation Thursday.

“We held our movies for you,” film chief Pamela Abdy cooed.

MGM previewed a trove of exciting offering in its first CinemaCon appearance in two decades. There’s Joe Wright’s period musical “Cyrano” starring Peter Dinklage, featuring music by The National; Annapurna’s Sundance acquisition “On the Count of Three;” Ron Howard’s Thai cave-rescue focused “Thirteen Lives;” Ridley Scott’s Adam Driver and Lady Gaga drama “House of Gucci,” and, of course, Bond installment “No Time to Die” — which holds steady on its October release date everywhere but Australia, where theaters are closed.

Among this was no mention of the $8.45 billion elephant in the room: Amazon’s pending deal to acquire the studio.

In the months since the deal was announced in May, De Luca and Abdy have embarked on a PR campaign to highlight their recent strategy of “treating the filmmakers like the franchise,” as De Luca told the New York Times. That narrative seems completely at odds with Amazon’s interests — per executive chairman Jeff Bezos, Amazon wants MGM for a “very simple” reason: a vast catalog of IP that can be redeveloped.

There’s a reality chasm between MGM and its soon-to-be corporate overlords, a company that had largely turned its back on theatrical before the pandemic. Here, NATO sees things with appropriate skepticism: There’s a fox in the henhouse.

Fithian told AFP that Amazon’s entertainment strategy is about driving people to subscribe to Amazon Prime, not head to theaters. NATO now plans to work with Congress and regulators to find ways to deploy antitrust laws to preserve competition and choices for movie consumers.

“Amazon is buying one of the most storied brands in our history, with a gigantic library,” said Fithian at a press roundtable. “They’ve got a phenomenal slate of movies designed for theaters. We’d like to make sure those movies keep coming to theaters.”

Fiction: As the only major studio without a streaming service, Sony made a bold statement about its faith in the future of theatrical.
Fact: Sony plays both sides — to excellent results.

NATO chose Sony to open up this year’s CinemaCon — recognizing that the studio’s status as the only major without a streaming service, and only one that hasn’t experimented with day-and-date releases — could evangelize in the crusade against hybrid releases. Sony Pictures Chairman Tom Rothman’s F-bomb ? Just the thing NATO dreams are made of.

Shock value aside, another reality presents itself: Sony straddles the same shareholder-pleasing, theatrical-streaming line as its peers, with a twist.

In an earnings call earlier this month, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki pointed to the slow box office rebound and continued uncertainty for theatrical. “Given these circumstances, we are taking a flexible approach to our release strategy for films that are ready to be introduced to the market so as to maximize long-term value of those works,” he said. “For example, while we decided to further postpone the theatrical release of major films like ‘Venom’ and ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,’ we decided to license to video streaming services the films ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Vivo,’ which were originally scheduled for theatrical release.”

In other words: Sony got through the pandemic just fine without theaters and recognized that not everything is worth a theatrical release. “Spider Man: No Way Home”? Absolutely, but even if its box-office performance leaves Sony wanting more, it has money in the bank by licensing its theatrical slate to Netflix and Disney.

Fiction: Arthouses are going out of business as adult moviegoers stay away from cinemas.
Fact: They’re still standing.

For the first time, NATO welcomed many non-profit arthouses and helped protect them when the pandemic hit. And in a moment of fortuitous timing, soon indie theaters will no longer have to deal with the virtual print fees needed to make the transition to digital. There will be no more P in P&A (prints and ads). At CinemaCon, two specialty distributors showcased strong fall slates, from Neon Palme d’Or winner “Titane” and biopic “Spencer “(which could yield Kristen Stewart her first Oscar nod), to Focus Features’ big-budget Viking flick “The Northmen” from Robert Eggers.

“We need to preserve art houses and come out strong as they find flexible release models,” said Fithian at CinemaCon. “We have to accommodate specialty film.”

Fiction: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is a hopeful sign for future exclusive theatrical releases from Disney.
Fact: Disney says the release plan for the MCU installment is an “interesting experiment.”

Rising virus cases took the blame when Disney announced it would screen “Shang-Chi” instead of staging a presentation. But given CinemaCon’s stance on hybrid releases, Disney would have faced an awkward reception.

Exhibitors have plenty of reasons to be excited for the film’s September 3 release. It will be Disney’s first MCU film released exclusively in theaters since “Avengers: Endgame” back in spring 2019, which broke box-office records with a $2.78 billion worldwide gross.

Theaters need Disney far more than it needs them, a power imbalance so severe the studio didn’t show for what NATO viewed as a convention that will keep the future of entertainment from tilting off its axis. Instead, it screened “Shang-Chi,” which has a release strategy that CEO Bob Chapek termed an “interesting experiment:” It’s the studio’s first foray with an exclusive 45-day theatrical window. For theaters, “Shang-Chi” represents the best-case scenario for the industry’s future.

The hybrid release of “Black Widow” may have drawn the ire of NATO and prompted a lawsuit from star Scarlett Johansson, but for Disney the $80 million opening weekend last month (split with theaters), coupled with an additional $60 million from Disney+ rentals (not split with theaters) was a success.

Disney churns out billion-dollar movies with more frequency than anyone. If it decides against a future forged in that image, theaters face an even bleaker future. For Disney, that would be — as Chapek termed it, much to “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu’s offense — just another “interesting data point.” Sorry, Liu, it’s just business!

Comments / 0

IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Kristen Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fact And Fiction#Consumer Confidence#Cinemacon#Cinemacon 2021#Nato#Covid#Paramount#Covid#Regal#Cinemacon International#Warner Bros#Sci Fi Spectacle#Mgm#National#Thai#Pr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
MoviesCNET

When do Malignant, Dune, Matrix 4 and more come to HBO Max?

AT&T's decision last year to move its 2021 Warner Bros. theatrical slate to a simultaneous release on HBO Max at no additional charge sent shockwaves through Hollywood. It also provided a welcome benefit to subscribers looking for new things to watch while stuck at home. With the summer movie season fully underway, the next film from the Warner Bros. slate is the horror flick Malignant, which will hit theaters and the streaming service on Friday, Sept. 10.
Traffic Accidentsbleedingcool.com

CinemaCon: MGM/UA Brings New No Time to Die Clip & Title Announcements

The State of the Industry, MGM, and UA presentation at CinemaCon got off to a kind of a rough start. The lights went dark, and the music cut out…and nothing happened. And then nothing continued to happen because pitch blackness and silence are exactly the right metaphor for the theater industry these days. They eventually got things working, and we got our State of the Industry talk. The theater industry is not going down without a fight, and despite everything that has happened in the last year, they really are optimistic for the future. While you wouldn't expect anyone to say the benefit of streaming in front of theater owners, it does look like the hybrid release won't be the new normal. At least, not for all releases. We're going to have to see what kind of tone Warner Bros. and Universal take during their presentation. Disney peaced out entirely, so we won't hear what they have to say at all.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Patty Jenkins says streaming movies look "fake"

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has criticized streaming movies. "All of the films that streaming services are putting out, I'm sorry, they look like fake movies to me," she said at CinemaCon, as part of a wider conversation on the future of the theatrical experience (H/T LA Times). "I don't hear about them, I don't read about them. It's not working as a model for establishing legendary greatness."
Las Vegas, NVComicBook

CinemaCon Poster Tour: Top Gun, No Time To Die, and More

CinemaCon returned for the first time since early in 2019, having taken 2020 off of its annual movie theater convention in Las Vegas due to the global pandemic's emergence. Now, the event is back with precautions in place to make guests feel safe and comfortable with an aim to show that people can gather in movie theaters for big screen stories. As the box office tries to bounce back from a catastrophic 2020 collapse on the heels of one of its biggest years ever, movie studios lined the halls of Caesar's Palace with posters for movies on their respective slates. It's not as crowded of a showing as in CinemaCon events of the past, though.
TV & VideosIndiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in September 2021

Ah, September. A time of endings and beginnings. Summer is coming to a close as the kids go back to school, but a new broadcast TV season awaits, while cinephiles everywhere start sniffing something new in the air after these fetid summer months: quality. Yes, Telluride, Venice, and TIFF are set to unspool a season’s worth of awards contenders, but even on Netflix you can fire up a few higher-toned offerings, including one of Sundance 2020’s most acclaimed dramas, “Worth,” finally making its debut.
MoviesSlate

What’s Fact and What’s Fiction in Worth

Worth, the new movie from director Sara Colangelo and screenwriter Max Borenstein, tells the story of Kenneth Feinberg, the man who was put in charge of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. The fund, set up only days after the attacks, was Congress’s attempt to simultaneously protect airlines from ruinous lawsuits and compensate the families of the victims for their unfathomable losses. We’ve consulted Feinberg’s book, profiles of some of its main characters, and other sources to sort out what’s true and what’s artistic license in the Netflix drama.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Shang-Chi’ To The Moon: Marvel Asian American Superhero Movie Heading Toward $90M Record-Breaking Labor Day Weekend

Sunday AM: Who says that people don’t go to the movies over Labor Day weekend? And who says American audiences are hesitant about going to the movies? Hollywood, it’s time to re-think your game plan about the theatrical release schedule. It doesn’t look like Vax cards policing at any movie theaters prevented anyone from going to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as Disney continued to exercise a theatrical window post-Free Guy, taking their latest Marvel Cinematic Universe title to the second best-3 day of the pandemic with $71.4M, behind Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow ($80.3M) and ahead of F9‘s $70M. The 4-day...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Dune's' Starry Venice Premiere Shines a Light on Hungary's Booming Biz

Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” has been the talk of the Lido since Friday’s buzzy world premiere, with Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and the rest of a star-studded cast gracing the red carpet. But while Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ sci-fi tentpole brought some welcome star power to this year’s Venice Film Festival, it could bring an even bigger boost to the Hungarian film industry, which brought its considerable skills and manpower to bear on hosting the $160 million epic.
TravelComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes Statue of Character From Controversial Movie

Disney Parks has removed a bronze statue of a character from one of its most controversial movies. Walt Disney World News Today reports that Disney has removed a statue of Br'er Rabbit that previously stood in the Hub area in front of Cinderella Castle. The statue was originally found near the iconic "Partners Statue" featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse but was moved during a recent renovation of the central hub area. Disney did not make an announcement about removing the statue, and it was unclear when the statue was removed, as it was not a central feature that many visitors would notice.
TV & Videospinalcentral.com

WORTH | Official Trailer | Netflix

An attorney learns a lesson in empathy when he is faced with the near-impossible task of determining how to compensate families who suffered incalculable losses as a result of the September 11th attacks in 2001. Based on true events. Starring Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan. Based on true events.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Michael Keaton’s New Movie Is Now On Netflix

Even though Michael Keaton never really went away, it would be fair to say that the veteran actor is enjoying his most sustained period of critical and commercial success in decades. Tim Burton’s Batman has always been a regular and reliable presence on our screens, but an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor thanks to his incredible work in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) opened the floodgates in a big way.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the scariest cult thriller on HBO Max ASAP

Saying Covid changed horror would be an understatement. In a world where 2011’s Contagion was one of this last year’s most-watched movies on Netflix, seemingly out of both morbid curiosity and pressing concern, how we define horror has definitely shifted. Where does that leave the horror films slated for a...
MoviesComicBook

The Matrix Resurrections Footage Description from CinemaCon

Warner Bros. made a splash at their CinemaCon almost immediately, showing off a behind-the-scenes reel for The Batman but also confirming new details about the new movie in The Matrix franchise. The title for the film was officially revealed as The Matrix Resurrections and with it came the first official footage from the new movie. The Hollywood Reporter's Aaron Couch revealed some of the details, tweeting that in the movie Keanu Reeves' Thomas Anderson is now in therapy and has seemingly forgotten about The Matrix and later runs into Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity at a coffee shop but neither recognizes the other.
MoviesMissoulian

Here's every movie coming to theaters, streaming and more in September

Whether it’s on the big screen or streaming at home, here’s virtually every film coming out this month. “My Best Worst Adventure”: Teen comedy with Lily Patra, Pan Rugtawatr and Eoin O’Brien. Digital only. Kaczmarek Digital Media Group. Sept. 2. “Afterlife of the Party”: Fantasy comedy with Victoria Justice. Streaming...

Comments / 0

Community Policy