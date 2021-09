Our imagining of futuristic technologies doesn't always match the technologies as they exist in the real world. The perfect example of this is artificial intelligence. Most people think of walking, talking robots with opinions and emotions when they think of AI; this tech is wrapped up with the concept of sentience and deep-seated fears that humanity's creations will cause its downfall. Yet, in practice, AI is hardly more than a particularly complex computer algorithm, coded to analyze data better than algorithms that came before.