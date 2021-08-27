Special Weather Statement issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Johnson, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Johnson; Shelby A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Shelby, southeastern Johnson, eastern Brown and Bartholomew Counties through 645 PM EDT At 621 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a series strong thunderstorm over south central Indiana, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Columbus, Franklin, Edinburgh, Hope, Flat Rock, Princes Lakes, Elizabethtown, Clifford, Jonesville, Waymansville, Gnaw Bone, Spurgeons Corner, Azalia, Stone Head, Story and Taylorsville. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 57 and 87. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH