Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bartholomew County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Johnson, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 18:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Johnson; Shelby A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Shelby, southeastern Johnson, eastern Brown and Bartholomew Counties through 645 PM EDT At 621 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a series strong thunderstorm over south central Indiana, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Columbus, Franklin, Edinburgh, Hope, Flat Rock, Princes Lakes, Elizabethtown, Clifford, Jonesville, Waymansville, Gnaw Bone, Spurgeons Corner, Azalia, Stone Head, Story and Taylorsville. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 57 and 87. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, IN
City
Shelby, IN
City
Elizabethtown, IN
City
Jonesville, IN
City
Columbus, IN
City
Edinburgh, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Flat Rock, IN
County
Brown County, IN
City
Taylorsville, IN
County
Bartholomew County, IN
County
Shelby County, IN
City
Clifford, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#South Central#Bartholomew Brown#Azalia#Stone Head
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy