HHS diverting millions in funding marked for vaccine efforts to housing migrant children

Cover picture for the articleFIRST ON FOX: The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has notified Congress that it will transfer an additional $589 million, some of which comes from funding COVID-19 vaccination efforts, to its programs to shelter unaccompanied migrant children who have entered the U.S. at the southern border -- part of more than $4 billion that has been diverted to the program this year.

#Border Patrol#Border Security#Nih#The American Rescue Plan#Cbp#Covid#Uac#Homeland Security
Mobile County, ALWPMI

White House official to review Mobile County vaccination efforts

Dr. Cameron Webb, Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity on the White House COVID-19 Response Team, will be visiting Mobile County on Thursday. Back in June, the Biden Administration announced the “Shots at the Shop” initiative. The plan provided funding for barber shops and beauty salons to support local vaccine education and outreach efforts. This included a partnership with the Black Coalition Against COVID, the University of Maryland Center for Health Equity, and Shea Moisture.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Militarycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Hunter Biden Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military recently arrested Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, as he was attempting to re-enter the country. There is no evidence Biden was arrested by the military. The claim originated from a website that says it publishes satire. Fact Check:
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Former FBI agent who worked on still-secret FBI 9/11 case says hijackers had U.S.-based support network

President Biden signed an executive order Friday directing the Department of Justice to oversee a declassification review of some documents related to the 9/11 attacks, amid pressure from families of victims who are demanding to know if Saudi Arabia helped the hijackers. The order requires the attorney general to release any declassified documents in the next six months.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Kevin McCarthy’s downward spiral

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday warned telecommunications and social media companies not to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion. He claimed that they might break federal law if they comply with committee requests; he threatened that the companies might lose their ability to operate in the United States; and he vowed that a future “Republican majority will not forget” what they do.

