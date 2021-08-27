Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goliad County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Goliad by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 16:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Goliad A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Goliad County through 545 PM CDT At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fannin, or 8 miles east of Goliad. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Goliad, Fannin and Coleto Creek Park. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 634 and 646. US Highway 59 between mile markers 654 and 666. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goliad, TX
County
Goliad County, TX
City
Fannin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Goliad Fannin#Us Highway 59
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy