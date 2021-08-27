Special Weather Statement issued for Goliad by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Goliad A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Goliad County through 545 PM CDT At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fannin, or 8 miles east of Goliad. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Goliad, Fannin and Coleto Creek Park. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 634 and 646. US Highway 59 between mile markers 654 and 666. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH