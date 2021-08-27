Special Weather Statement issued for Gove by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gove A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Gove County through 545 PM CDT At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Gove, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Gove County. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 87 and 89. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH