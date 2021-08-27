Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daviess County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 18:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Daviess; Decatur; Greene; Jennings; Knox; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe; Sullivan STORMS WITH GUSTY WINDS...HEAVY RAIN...AND SMALL HAIL Thunderstorms will continue to pop up and move slowly north across the area for the remainder of the afternoon. Any storm will be capable of producing * Wind gusts around 40 mph * Small hail * Heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flooding * Frequent lightning If outdoors remain weather aware and move to shelter if thunder is heard.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, IN
County
Daviess County, IN
County
Martin County, IN
County
Sullivan County, IN
City
Monroe, IN
City
Decatur, IN
City
Knox, IN
County
Knox County, IN
County
Jennings County, IN
County
Lawrence County, IN
County
Monroe County, IN
City
Lawrence, IN
County
Decatur County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Daviess
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
Posted by
Reuters

Six Palestinian militants escape from high-security Israeli prison

JERUSALEM, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Six Palestinian militants broke out of a high-security Israeli prison on Monday in what Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called a grave incident. Israeli police and the military had started a search after the escape from Gilboa prison in northern Israel. Five of the fugitives belong...

Comments / 0

Community Policy