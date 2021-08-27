Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Lincoln County in central New Mexico * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 421 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly towards the southeast. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Lincoln County