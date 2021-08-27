Orlando Magic, Mohamed Bamba know they have to solve the “motor” problem

It’s been a quiet summer for the Orlando Magic. Fresh off a mid-season tear down and sporting a brand new pair of lottery picks, the Magic’s front office didn’t actually have all that much to take care of during the league’s annual silly season. Much of the work was already done back in March when they shipped Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier out of town in separate deals, establishing a foundation for the latest rebuild and ensuring that a young core — or the picks that would create such — was already in place before the offseason even began.