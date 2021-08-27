Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Orlando Magic, Mohamed Bamba know they have to solve the “motor” problem

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba has had to answer a lot of questions in his career. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba has faced consistent criticism throughout his collegiate and professional career. His poor play in his NBA career and how he struggled to reach the full potential that had him as the No. 4 recruit in the high school class of 2017 and the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamed Bamba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2018 Nba Draft#Getty Images#Class Of 2017#Nba Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAFanSided

Orlando Magic will miss injured Michael Carter-Williams in training camp

The Orlando Magic’s offseason seemed to be going off without a hitch. The team got its man in the Draft. They shored up their depth with a key veteran. It felt like their group could go off and enjoy their group workouts and lake days in Charleston, S.C., and get ready for an exciting training camp before the difficult start to their schedule.
NBAFanSided

Orlando Magic: Grading their signings in NBA free agency

The Orlando Magic had a reasonably quiet offseason. They drafted for their future and only made a couple of moves in free agency. This is probably a good thing due to the massive changes they made to the roster just prior to the trade deadline last season. The front office...
NBAchatsports.com

Ranking the Orlando Magic’s 2021 Offseason Moves: Part I

It’s been a quiet summer for the Orlando Magic. Fresh off a mid-season tear down and sporting a brand new pair of lottery picks, the Magic’s front office didn’t actually have all that much to take care of during the league’s annual silly season. Much of the work was already done back in March when they shipped Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier out of town in separate deals, establishing a foundation for the latest rebuild and ensuring that a young core — or the picks that would create such — was already in place before the offseason even began.
NBAchatsports.com

Orlando Magic spent their summer vacation together in Charleston

R.J. Hampton and Cole Anthony helped fans get a peak behind the curtain of the Orlando Magic's getaway to Charleston, S.C. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports. The Orlando Magic have a little less than a month before training camp begins and the season really gets underway. It is a shortened offseason as the NBA gets back to its normal calendar following last year’s pandemic delayed and shortened season. So there was very little time to lose.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 unhappy stars the Magic need to trade for

The Orlando Magic have revamped their roster over the past year after they traded All-Star center Nikola Vucevic and former No. 4 overall pick Aaron Gordon midway through the 2020-21 season. With those moves, along with trading Evan Fournier, Orlando made it clear they were headed for the tank. Doing so, they were able to land the 5th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
NBAorlandomagicdaily.com

Orlando Magic: 3 players who can break into starting lineup

With the draft finished and free agency almost wrapped up, the Orlando Magic roster is close to finalized. With so many young players on the roster, it is safe to say the Magic will have a lot of lineup shuffling this year. The Magic have the potential to use more...
NBAchatsports.com

Orlando Magic have mix-and-match options to find best offensive guards

R.J. Hampton put his speed on display in helping the Orlando Magic stun the Memphis Grizzlies in May. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports. When the Orlando Magic were on the clock in the 2021 NBA Draft, they were likely not expecting Jalen Suggs to be available to them. The...
NBAchatsports.com

Orlando Magic cannot eliminate Terrence Ross as a starter

Terrence Ross has become one of the best sixth men in the league. With a new coach, perhaps starting is in his future. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) The goal for any starting lineup — any lineup really or at least the structure of any rotation — should be to get the five best players on the floor as much as possible.
NBAFanSided

Boston Celtics: B/R links Cs to these 4 Evan Fournier TPE trade targets

If Bleacher Report is to be believed, Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens might not be done dealing yet this offseason. Yeah, the Houdini can believe that. Stevens has taken to the trade market to restructure the Cs rotation, which will be managed by rookie head coach Ime...
NBAprosportsoutlook.com

5 Most Disappointing Players In Orlando Magic History

Fans, pundits, and concerned third parties will undoubtedly agree that the Orlando Magic have seen far better days than its current predicament. The Magic are presently one of the NBA’s worst teams, sitting 27th in net rating, a far cry from the Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway era. Many underwhelming players have contributed mainly to the Magic’s decline, making it challenging to be an Orlando Magic fan in recent years. If you wish to learn about some of the worst players ever to wear the famous blue and white, take a look at these points.
NBAPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Magic F Jonathan Isaac says ‘We’ll see’ about return, unsure if he’ll be ready for opener

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac said Sunday that he’s getting closer to making his return to the court, but he remains unsure of a timetable as the 2021-22 season approaches. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound Issac has been sidelined since Aug. 2, 2020, missing the entire 2020-21 season, and he continues to rehabilitate from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left leg. Isaac, ...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Sad Admission

Charles Barkley has spoken about his relationship with Michael Jordan on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like anything has changed. The legendary NBA big man revealed in an interview with Bob Costas that his relationship with Jordan continues to be strained. “We’re not,” Barkley told Costas when asked if...
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Trade News: Knicks Ironically Acquire Ex-Celtics Backcourt To Reunite With Walker

The New York Knicks have added another familiar name in the mix in Evan Fournier. The 28-year-old swingman was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, August 17. Fournier was officially introduced by the Knicks in a press conference, ironically alongside another ex-Celtic in Kemba Walker.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy