Take 10 A Festival of 10 Minute Musicals – Tacoma Musical Playhouse Review

What a great idea and follow through. Tacoma Musical Playhouse Managing Artistic Director, Jon Douglas Rake ran on stage and welcomed everyone to the theatre. After being in the dark for well over a year, live theatre was back in Tacoma. The ten-minute musicals originated with Theatre Now New York. They have an anthology of one hundred ten-minute musicals. Jon targeted the musicals and then the directors were able to select the one they wanted to direct and the actors. TMP provided two chairs, two tables, and several boxes for the stage. Directors were able to use these and add other simple props for their production. The results were somewhere between a black box theatre and minimalist views. These all worked well with the audience’s mind’s eye of imagination.