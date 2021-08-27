Self-Driving Taxis Are Now Running In San Francisco

There are several factors that count towards a brand's perceived reliability, including the number of recalls, number of complaints, and warranty coverage. But there's another metric that annually ranks new cars based on the number of issues per 100 vehicles reported by owners. The J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) has become somewhat of a benchmark for quality in years gone by, and the 2021 results have just come in, with a few surprises in the results. Ram, for example, has come out at the top of all brands, scoring 128 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), buoyed by the fact that the Ram 2500/3500 picked up the win in the large heavy-duty pickup category. Dodge finished in second at 139 PP100, and Lexus and Mitsubishi tied in third at 144 PP100. At the other end of the scale, Chrysler, Audi, and Tesla have floundered at 251, 240, and 231 PP100, respectively.
