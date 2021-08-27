Self-Driving Taxis Are Now Running In San Francisco

Mercedes-Benz is a luxury automaker that many aspire to one day buy from. It's one of those brands with cars that you can spend your entire life working towards owning, and when that moment finally arrives, it's wonderful. The company is continually innovating with new technology and new ideas, so to be a part of the Mercedes owners' community is a privilege. However, not everyone is willing to pay for that privilege, so imagine your pain if after spending years and years working to afford a Merc, somebody just steals it from you. Luckily, Mercedes knows that the unscrupulous are after its customers' cars and has announced a new app feature that could help you recover your pride & joy in the event of theft.