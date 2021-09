According to a new CDC study, one unvaccinated elementary school teacher managed to infect no less than 22 of their students with COVID-19 as well as some of their parents. While this happened back in April, when the school year was coming to an end and the country was close to breaking a new record in vaccination rates, the results of this study were just released by CDC on Friday, revealing that an anonymous teacher in Marin County was responsible for infecting a lot of students and their immediate families.