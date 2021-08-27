Kingsbridge resident says her vehicle was damaged in string of car break-ins

Kingsbridge resident Julie Cuevas shared with News 12 her story about the car break-in that shattered the passenger window on her 2018 Toyota Sienna earlier this month.



She says it happened on Aug. 19. To her surprise, an expensive speaker and tablet were both left nestled safely in the backseat.

The car thief instead sole hand sanitizer, masks and some loose change.



Cuevas did not lose anything of great value, but she did find it frustrating that the thief "...went through all that trouble, made a mess of my front seat, but didn't take anything."



In another cases, police say luggage was stolen.



Police officials say there are at least five reports on file from this past Monday for shattered or broken car windows.



All the incidents took place within about a half mile from where Cuevas' car was broken into near Bailey Avenue and 193rd Street.

Cuevas says she had to spend $140 to get her passenger door fixed. She says her car holds more than monetary value -- it's also sentimental because her father bought it for her and her kids during the pandemic.

She is now calling for police to crack down on the car mischief growing in her area.