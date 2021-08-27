US Secretary of Education praises WV efforts to get kids vaccinated
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he is on board to do an initiative to help get more eligible school-aged children vaccinated against COVID-19. During today’s semi-daily COVID-19 briefing, United States Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona praised the Mountain State’s efforts to help encourage younger West Virginians to get vaccinated such as the friendly competition with the “I Got Vaxxed” vaccine campaign.www.wfxrtv.com
Comments / 0