Heading into training camp and the preseason, the San Francisco 49ers faced questions regarding their secondary. Would the team re-sign cornerback Richard Sherman? Would they be able to bring back cornerback Jason Verrett, following his breakout 2020 season? The 49ers went through free agency and the draft and answered a few of these questions. Additional answers have been found during the preseason as a few rookies are already pushing for significant playing time. Today we take a look at the San Francisco secondary and preview what things could look like during the season.