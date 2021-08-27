Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

3rd Grand Prix event moved from China to Turin, Italy

wcn247.com
 9 days ago

TURIN, Italy (AP) — The third event of the Grand Prix of Figure Skating, formerly the Cup of China, has been moved to Turin, Italy. The International Skating Union made the announcement Friday of the switch for the Nov. 4-7 event, one of six in the series during the buildup to the Beijing Olympics. The Chinese Figure Skating Association informed the ISU that the meet in Chongqing could not be held. The Grand Prix begins at Skate America in Las Vegas from Oct 22-24 and will be followed by Skate Canada in Vancouver; the Turin event; NHK Trophy in Tokyo; Internationaux de France in Grenoble; and the Rostelecom Cup in Sochi, Russia. The finals are in Osaka, Japan, Dec. 9-12.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turin#Figure Skating#Italy#Beijing Olympics#3rd Grand Prix#Turin#Ap#Isu#Skate Canada#Nhk Trophy#Internationaux De France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
Southside Matt

China set to take over almost ¾ of the world

Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife, Bali 2013APEC. In the fall of 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced his initiative for a new Silk Road Economic Belt to enable trade between China and countries throughout the world. The original Silk Road was used for over one-and-a-half millennia, ending in 1453, that connected China and the Far East with the Middle East and Europe for trade. Stretching as far west as the Greco-Roman Empire, as well as through Iran and into Iraq and Mesopotamia, the Silk Road allowed China to expand its influence through the known world.
WorldNBC Sports

Debut Grand Prix of Italy replaces Cup of China on figure skating schedule

The International Skating Union announced on Friday that the third Grand Prix stop of the upcoming Olympic figure skating season will be held in Torino, Italy, replacing the longstanding Cup of China. The Chinese figure skating association canceled the event, which would have been held in Chongqing, earlier this month...
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

How to watch the MotoGP 2021 Grand Prix of Britain

There has been no shortage of talking points in MotoGP between the frantic Grand Prix of Austria and the build-up to the British GP and return to Silverstone. Maverick Viñales and Yamaha have parted ways after the Spaniard’s erratic actions during the Styrian round which means Cal Crutchlow will take part in his homecoming aboard the factory Yamaha machine alongside championship leader Fabio Quartararo.
MotorsportsPosted by
Reuters

British Grand Prix moved to earlier date in 2022

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Next season's British Grand Prix at Silverstone will be held on Aug. 5-7 instead of its traditional dates on the last weekend of August, MotoGP rights holders Dorna said on Saturday. The race, which was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has returned to...
Motorsportskion546.com

Verstappen leads 2nd practice for Belgian Grand Prix

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen led the second practice for the Belgian Grand Prix. He was .041 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and .072 clear of Bottas’ Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time defending Formula One champion. With three minutes left Verstappen lost the rear of his car and damaged his rear right tire after sliding off into a gravel section and hitting a tire wall. The red flag halted the practice and there was not enough time to restart, as officials cleared gravel and debris off the track. Bottas posted the fastest time in the first practice ahead of Verstappen and Pierre Gasly.
MotorsportsPosted by
The Game Haus

Weather Puts An Early End To Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen won the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix this Sunday. The only thing is, he did it after just four laps under safety car. The weather conditions were deemed too unsafe by race officials. Thus, they had the drivers take a few laps around Spa, and then called it there.
Sportskion546.com

Chen, Tennell to compete at Skate America in October

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three-time world champion Nathan Chen will begin his preparation for the Winter Olympics at Skate America in late October in Las Vegas. Chen, who has won the last five U.S. titles and is undefeated internationally since not medaling at the 2018 Olympics, is considered a strong favorite for the Beijing Games. Skate America is the first of six Grand Prix events leading to the Grand Prix Final in December, which Chen has won three times. Vincent Zhou, the second-ranked American man, will join Chen in the Las Vegas field.
Worldolympics.com

Germany's Andre Thieme wins Jumping European Championships on DSP Chakaria

Andre Thieme has become the European champion in show jumping riding DSP Chakaria, making up for a disappointing Tokyo 2020 Games in which he finished joint-31st in the individual competition and Germany failed to finish the team event. Thieme and DSP Chakaria went into the last of five rounds of...
Politicswcn247.com

Poland gives humanitarian visa to 2nd Belarus athlete

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A lawmaker in Poland says that a second Belarussian athlete, an equestrian who was excluded from the national Olympic team after criticizing state authorities, has been given a humanitarian visa and refuge in Poland. Opposition lawmaker Joanna Kluzik-Rostkowska said Sunday that Belarus dressage rider Olga Safronova, who was barred from going to the Tokyo Summer Olympics, intends to train and compete with Poland's national team. Last month Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya found shelter in Poland to avoid punishment at home after criticizing team officials at the Tokyo Games. Poland has also offered refuge to Belarus dissidents and critics of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko who are fleeing reprisals.
FIFAwcn247.com

Medvedev, Svitolina cruise into quarterfinals

NEW YORK (AP) — No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev (DAN’-ihl MEHD’-veh-dehv) has cruised into the U.S. Open quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 24 Daniel Evans. Medvedev has yet to drop a set on his way to the quarterfinals for the third straight year. He next plays gualifier Botic van de Zandschulp (BOH’-tihch van de ZAND’-shoolp), the third unseeded player he’ll face at Flushing Meadows. Van de Zandschulp pulled off a 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 5-7, 6-1 win over No. 11 Diego Schwartzman. He joined Nicolas Escude and Gilles Muller as just the third men’s qualifier ever to reach the quarterfinals.
Cyclingwcn247.com

Primoz Roglic wins Spanish Vuelta for 3rd straight year

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic has won his third consecutive Spanish Vuelta title after adding to his already comfortable lead by winning the final stage’s time trial. Roglic increased his advantage over Enric Mas during the 34 kilometers (21 miles) from Padrón to Santiago de Compostela. It was the fourth stage win for the Jumbo-Visma leader at this edition of the Vuelta. He added to his Vuelta titles in 2019 and 2020 less than six weeks after claiming gold for Slovenia in the time trial at the Tokyo Olympics.
MotorsportsThe Guardian

Dutch Grand Prix: F1 – live!

After the farce, the fun? Let’s hope so. Last week’s washout of a Belgian GP was a weekend to forget, the rain wreaking havoc and the eventual “race” lasting just a few minutes and happening entirely behind a safety car. Zandvoort has been the perfect antidote to all that. The...
Golfwcn247.com

Molinari, the 2018 hero, says he'll miss upcoming Ryder Cup

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — The man who contributed the most to Europe’s team in the 2018 Ryder Cup triumph will almost certainly be missing from this month’s competition in Wisconsin. Francesco Molinari has all but officially withdrawn himself from consideration on Padraig Harrington’s team while recovering his form from a back problem that kept him out of this year’s PGA Championship and Tokyo Olympics. He says, “I don’t think I would be useful to the team so it’s better if someone in better form goes.” Molinarii finished 52nd at his home Italian Open on Sunday.
Societywcn247.com

Supporters of detained Canadians in China mark 1,000th day

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — As two Canadians mark 1,000 days in separate Chinese prisons, their supporters are marching Ottawa to push for their freedom. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained in in China after Canada arrested the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei in 2018 on a U.S. extradition request. The arrest of Meng Wanzhou infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. Sunday’s march in Ottawa is intended to replicate the 7,000 steps that Kovrig has tried to walk every day in his cramped jail cell to maintain his physical and mental well-being.
FIFAwcn247.com

Uruguay wins, Colombia draws in troubled round of qualifiers

SAO PAULO (AP) — Uruguay and Colombia added key points in South American qualifying for the World Cup on a day overshadowed by the shocking suspension of the superclasico between Brazil and Argentina because of COVID-19 protocols. The Uruguayans thrashed eighth-place Bolivia 4-2 at home to move into fourth place with 12 points after eight matches. Colombia had a 1-1 draw at Paraguay. FIFA will decide the future of the qualifier between competition-leading Brazil and second-place Argentina. Their match was stopped after 7 minutes with a 0-0 score after local authorities tried to remove three England-based Argentina players who they said should have been in quarantine rather than playing in Sao Paulo.
Entertainmentwcn247.com

China's Weibo bans BTS fan account for illegal fundraising

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese social media platform Weibo has banned a fan club of popular South Korean K-pop band BTS from posting for 60 days. Weibo said Sunday the club had raised funds illegally. The ban comes just days after photographs of a customized airplane funded by the fan club were posted online. The fan club account, which had over 1.1 million followers on Weibo, was centered around BTS member Jimin. The customized airplane was part of birthday celebrations for the Korean star. The restrictions imposed come amid China’s campaign to clean up the entertainment industry and clamp down on “irrational behavior” exhibited by fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy