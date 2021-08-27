Cancel
Hawaii State

Native Hawaiian attorney confirmed for Hawaii appeals court

By AUDREY McAVOY
The Associated Press
 9 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Senate on Friday voted to approve Gov. David Ige’s nomination of Native Hawaiian attorney Sonja McCullen to serve on the Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Senators voted 24-0, with one senator excused, to confirm MuCullen, who currently serves as a deputy prosecutor in Honolulu.

Sen. Karl Rhoads, the chairperson of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said his panel found McCullen to be well-qualified for the position.

“All the testimony submitted was in support of Ms. McCullen’s appointment to the Intermediate Court of Appeals and testifiers commended her knowledge of the law and industrious work ethic,” Rhoads said before the vote.

McCullen has served as a clerk for a Hawaii Supreme Court Associate Justice Paula Nakayama and as an attorney for United Public Workers.

She taught Hawaiian studies and language for five years at Waianae High School during what she called her “first career” as a teacher.

