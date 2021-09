OAKLAND — No Oakland A’s player has had more success against the New York Yankees this season than Tony Kemp. Kemp wasn’t even in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game and made all the difference when switched into the lineup in the seventh inning. He hit the game-winning two-run home run in the eighth inning off reliever Chad Green to seal the A’s 3-1 win on Sunday night in front of a crowd of 18,400.