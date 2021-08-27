Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dauphin County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Dauphin by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 17:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Dauphin The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Schuylkill County in central Pennsylvania Northeastern Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Northwestern Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 618 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Valley View, Pine Grove, Lykens, Williamstown, Tower City, Klingerstown, Fort Indiantown Gap, Wiconisco, Hegins, Gratz, Ravine, Muir and Orwin. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pine Grove, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
State College, PA
City
Lykens, PA
County
Dauphin County, PA
City
Williamstown, PA
City
Gratz, PA
City
Tower City, PA
City
Dauphin, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Flood Advisory#Wiconisco#Hegins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy