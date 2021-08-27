Cancel
Lebanon County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Lebanon, Schuylkill by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 18:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lebanon; Schuylkill The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Schuylkill County in central Pennsylvania Northeastern Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Northwestern Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 618 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Valley View, Pine Grove, Lykens, Williamstown, Tower City, Klingerstown, Fort Indiantown Gap, Wiconisco, Hegins, Gratz, Ravine, Muir and Orwin. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

