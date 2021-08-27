Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Clermont by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brown; Clermont The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Clermont County in southwestern Ohio Central Brown County in southwestern Ohio * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 618 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Georgetown, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Georgetown, Mount Orab, Hamersville, State Route 32 at US Route 68, Feesburg, Lake Waynoka, New Hope and Locust Ridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH