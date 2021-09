For the Vancouver Whitecaps and their fans, it has been too long. Ups, downs, and all arounds were plenty over the past year and a half, but the separation between the team and the fanbase was something no one wanted. As many gripes that can be said about the team and its performances, one can’t help but feel a little empty when the players have been behind a screen for over a year. Now, whether the Whitecaps like it or not, the team is at its full strength. They have found their number 10, they are back home, and more importantly, they have the fans to back them.