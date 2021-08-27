Halo Infinite: Battle Pass progression may ruin multiplayer

With Halo Infinite on its way to the marketplace this holiday season, we’re still finding new aspects about the game. For instance, it looks like two big features are being dropped from launch. The two features that have been confirmed to be missing are campaign co-op and Forge mode. Those are two notable features that should be a bit disappointing for fans. However, it should be noted that this game will receive these features post-launch. 343 Industries already has plans on when these modes will hit the game.