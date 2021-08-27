Halo Infinite: Battle Pass progression may ruin multiplayer
Xbox gamers around the world have been talking about and craving a brand new Halo game for many years now. They will finally get their craving satisfied with Halo Infinite on December 8, 2021. Halo Infinite will be split into a paid-for campaign and a free-to-play multiplayer. Following in the footsteps of many of today’s multiplayer games, the game will introduce a Battle Pass, and fans are not too excited about this.apptrigger.com
