Juan Soto, the only player in the majors with more walks than strikeouts this season, took a two-out free pass from Philadelphia Phillies’ starter Aaron Nola in his first plate appearance of the day on Thursday afternoon, adding to his league-leading total of 106 walks, and Soto connected for hits (one of them a home run) in each of his next three trips to the plate (3 for 3, HR, BB, 4 RBIs to that point) on a rare day when the Washington Nationals’ outfielder got some pitches to hit.