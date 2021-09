Lee County parents have been told that supply issues may change up what’s available on their children’s lunch menu. There is not a shortage of food in the School District of Lee County, just a shortage in the labor force that helps get the food to the schools. Rob Spicker, the spokesman for SDLC, says there will simply be limited options on the lunch menu for your kids. So, for instance, instead of pizza that day of the week, they may have to settle for hot dogs.