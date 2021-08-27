Cancel
Today In Food Tech: Pizza Hut Eyes Grocery; NYC Caps Delivery Fees

 9 days ago
Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, Dole is overhauling its supply chain, while Pizza Hut hints at its grocery intentions. Plus, Dmitry Shevelenko, co-founder of last-mile logistics company Tortoise, talks making robotic delivery feasible today. In a bid to make faster business decisions, improve operations and lower costs, one...

www.pymnts.com

pymnts

pymnts

