Brick, NJ

Icarus Brewing Company coming to Route 88

By Anthony Garcia
Posted by 
Star News Group
Star News Group
 9 days ago
BRICK TOWNSHIP — Icarus Brewing Company, a craft beer microbrewery, is relocating from the company’s current location at the Lakewood Industrial Park to a new larger venue recently authorized to be constructed at 2045 Route 88 by the township planning board on Wed., Aug. 25.

The microbrewery that opened in 2017 plans to open an indoor tasting venue, where the production process will be visible, and an outdoor beer garden at the location where the Shore Restaurant Supply Store used to be.

Although it’s uncertain when the new building will be constructed, the company will move locations effectively closing the Lakewood location, according to owner Jason Goldstein. The new location allows the company to boost its current rate of production and will have available spaces for other businesses to rent out, according to the owner.

Since the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control doesn’t allow Icarus Brewing to sell food, customers are encouraged to bring their own food to enjoy while sampling microbrews made on the premises

