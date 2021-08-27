Cancel
‘To serve and infect’

By Letters to the Editor
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 9 days ago
If the Chicago Police are serious about defying Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate, they should modify their motto to “Serve and Infect.” To them and others who insist the long-term effects of the COVID-19 vaccines “have not been determined,” I’d point out that no such long-term studies preceded the introduction of the typhoid vaccine, the smallpox vaccine and the polio vaccine.

