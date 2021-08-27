‘To serve and infect’

When Gov. Andy Beshear lifted the mask mandates in June, Kentuckians everywhere breathed a sigh of relief. They could finally return to their everyday lives and stop having to worry about whether or not they’ll get sick from going to work or to the grocery store. The relief did not last very long. Around July of 2021, cases of COVID-19 began spiking all over the U.S. with the arrival of the Delta variant, which is more infectious and more dangerous than other strains. Because of this, Beshear signed an executive order that mandated masks indoors in K-12 schools, childcare and pre-kindergarten programs on Tuesday, Aug 10. This caused an uproar in many schools across the state. Parents, teachers and students began to protest the mandate, one of which happened outside of Hickman County High School. Multiple students, parents and teachers stood outside of the school and held up signs protesting the new mask mandate. When asked what happened outside of Marshall County High School, students told of parents and other adults standing outside of the school, yelling at the children to take their masks off as they got off the bus and entered the school. These protests caught the eye of the Kentucky Supreme Court. On Saturday, Aug 21, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled to restrain Beshear’s emergency powers, limiting his state of emergency to thirty days. This begs the question, did Beshear do what was right for Kentuckians, and did the Kentucky Supreme Court serve the people or the politics?